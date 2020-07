Doctors Post Bikini Pics In Protest Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published 4 minutes ago Doctors Post Bikini Pics In Protest Medical professionals around the world are posting bikini selfies to protest a study that suggests the pics are “unprofessional.” The study, which appeared in the Journal of Vascular Surgery, suggested that patients may choose their hospital, doctor or medical facility based, in part, on how professional a doctor’s publicly available social media content appears. As a result, the hashtag #MedBikini started trending on Twitter as many female doctors posted their own bikini selfies in protest. 0

Tweets about this CB I think #medbikini is social engineering to get ladies to post bikini pics. I mean, it’s better than the alternativ… https://t.co/Ihe1wEolMj 1 hour ago Vanessa Mackay So it’s unprofessional for doctors to post social media pics in swimwear or drinking? Don’t think so! Here’s me dri… https://t.co/IB9NkU6oSE 2 hours ago SPLICE KNIGHT #MedBikini has made it clear that bikinis don't don't make you less of a badass professional with what you wear/do… https://t.co/UpVtwVUl7S 6 hours ago Andre Who comprised this genius plan to get hot doctors to post bikini pics? #MedBikini 6 hours ago Veritas B0$$ Everybody is so offended by everything, just mind boggling. Doctors & nurses posting bikini pics cuz another doctor… https://t.co/JtFtivh5fM 10 hours ago Person, Woman, EvanZ, Camera, TV I'm kind of wondering if the guy who came up with "Young female doctors shouldn't post bikini pics on social media"… https://t.co/7a3grLyOli 19 hours ago