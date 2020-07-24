This 10-year-old started his own business!

10-year-old, Micah Harrigan, decided to start his own business, a lemonade stand called Micah’s Mixx.

This isn’t your typical lemonade.

He infuses them with fruit, offering a variety of flavors.

From blue raspberry to watermelon.

He even does tea!

He sets up his stand a few times a week and typically sells out in the hour.

Micah uses his business to give back.

For every 3 dollars donated, he gives out lemonade to the homeless.