Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rays-Blue Jays preview 6pm
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:41s - Published
Rays-Blue Jays preview 6pm
ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Toronto Blue Jays settle on Buffalo for home games

After striking out in their quest to play in Toronto, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, the Blue Jays...
bizjournals - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Preview: Rays begin shortened 2020 season at home against Blue Jays

Preview: Rays begin shortened 2020 season at home against Blue Jays Charlie Morton is on the mound Friday night as the Tampa Bay Rays begin the 2020 season at home...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this

Minor_Leaguer

Minor Leaguer RT @bluebirdbanter: Game 1 Preview: Ryu vs Morton https://t.co/zBWehI5Ucu https://t.co/tyFICOd3fx 2 hours ago

SportsRumbleMLB

SportsRumbleMLB Preview: Rays begin shortened 2020 season at home against Blue Jays https://t.co/bwOpWPg7Rp https://t.co/7lN5AK3Pdl 3 hours ago

skydog811

Anthony Ellis Opening Day FAQ: Blue Jays vs. Rays https://t.co/N19ddtlGoS via @MLB 5 hours ago

BirdWatchingGC

Jay Bird Watching Podcast RT @juanctoribio: .@KeeganMatheson and I try to give you everything you need to know before tonight’s Opening Day matchup between the #Rays… 6 hours ago

XRaysSpex

X-Rays Spex @Raysbuzz @Rayspulse The New What Next: #Rays vs. Blue Jays — an Opening Series preview https://t.co/7bOQgrr8Zo 7 hours ago

XRaysSpex

X-Rays Spex The New What Next: Rays vs. Blue Jays — an Opening Series preview https://t.co/7bOQgrr8Zo 7 hours ago

RaysRadio

RaysRadio -Morton & Ryu preview -An addition to the 60-player pool More to come: https://t.co/v9q3D7eWZz 8 hours ago

SpookyExpress

Spooky Express MLB Betting Preview: Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays https://t.co/Wc6QtEKJd9 8 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Rays-Blue Jays preview 5pm [Video]

Rays-Blue Jays preview 5pm

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:33Published
Ashley Rowe speaks with the voice of the Toronto Blue Jays [Video]

Ashley Rowe speaks with the voice of the Toronto Blue Jays

Voice of the Blue Jays Ben Wagner tells Ashley Rowe that many players are already familiar with Western New York.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 01:27Published
Governor Cuomo on Toronto Blue Jays playing in Buffalo [Video]

Governor Cuomo on Toronto Blue Jays playing in Buffalo

On Friday, Governor Cuomo said "it's not done yet," but New York is still pursuing to have the Blue Jays play in Buffalo.

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 00:48Published