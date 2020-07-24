Rays-Blue Jays preview 6pm

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Charlie Morton is on the mound Friday night as the Tampa Bay Rays begin the 2020 season at home...

After striking out in their quest to play in Toronto, Pittsburgh and Baltimore, the Blue Jays...

RaysRadio -Morton & Ryu preview -An addition to the 60-player pool More to come: https://t.co/v9q3D7eWZz 8 hours ago

X-Rays Spex The New What Next: Rays vs. Blue Jays — an Opening Series preview https://t.co/7bOQgrr8Zo 7 hours ago

X-Rays Spex @Raysbuzz @Rayspulse The New What Next: #Rays vs. Blue Jays — an Opening Series preview https://t.co/7bOQgrr8Zo 7 hours ago

Jay Bird Watching Podcast RT @juanctoribio : . @KeeganMatheson and I try to give you everything you need to know before tonight’s Opening Day matchup between the #Rays … 6 hours ago