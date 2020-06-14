Global  
 

Tuchel worried as Mbappe injured during PSG's Coupe de France victory
Tuchel worried as Mbappe injured during PSG's Coupe de France victory

Tuchel worried as Mbappe injured during PSG's Coupe de France victory

Paris St Germain's Neymar scores to secure a 1-0 win over St Etienne to claim the side's record-extending 13th Coupe de France on Friday in a near empty stadium, Mbappe out on injury.

PSG win French Cup as fans return - but Mbappe limps off in tears

 Paris St-Germain beat 10-man Saint-Etienne to win the French Cup in a game that saw some fans allowed into the Stade de France.
