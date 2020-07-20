Global  
 

Cuomo accuses DHS of Trusted Traveler 'extortion'
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:15s
Cuomo accuses DHS of Trusted Traveler 'extortion'

Cuomo accuses DHS of Trusted Traveler 'extortion'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said his state may seek damages after the Trump administration admitted making false statements in a U.S. lawsuit over New Yorkers being barred from a program that allows the use of expedited lanes at U.S. airports.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

ShowBiz Minute: Emmys, Chainsmokers, Dick

 Stars react to Emmy nominations; "Appalled" Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert; No prosecution in alleged 2019 assault on comedian Andy Dick...
USATODAY.com
'Appalled' Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert [Video]

'Appalled' Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert

New York's governor says he is “appalled” by videos showing crowds standingclose together at a Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo TheChainsmokers over the weekend.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:31

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says MLB teams are welcome to play in New York during coronavirus pandemic

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state could host more MLB teams this season as the league tries to play during the coronavirus pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope [Video]

Coronavirus surges, but NY offers glimmer of hope

[NFA] New York state reported the fewest hospitalizations from the coronavirus in four months on Monday just as New York City entered a new phase of reopening, but the progress was eclipsed by the rapid spread of COVID-19 elsewhere in the United States. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:22

Facebook leases workspace at landmark New York building

 NEW YORK — Facebook has leased all the office space at the landmark Farley Building, a 1912 Beaux Arts former post office in Manhattan, in a deal that marks a..
WorldNews

Gettysburg? The Liberty Bell? Trump Weighs R.N.C. Speech Options

 The president and his aides are holding out hope for ambitious convention programming, and have considered a return to Mount Rushmore or a speech by Melania..
NYTimes.com
NY's Trump probe over more than just 'hush-money' [Video]

NY's Trump probe over more than just 'hush-money'

The Manhattan district attorney's probe involving U.S. President Donald Trump is not limited to so-called hush-money payments made to two women in 2016 by his former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, according to a court filing on Monday. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49

Is Trump Gaming The Media And Americans With Tweets To Distract Them From Real National Emergencies?

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling Long before Steve Bannon helped Donald Trump win the presidency, there was Arthur Finkelstein, a wealthy New York..
WorldNews

The Arc of Homeland Security Bends Toward Trump. Chad Wolf Bends With It.

 Mr. Wolf joined the Department of Homeland Security in its infancy to help prevent another 9/11. Now he is helping President Trump use it to achieve his..
NYTimes.com

Trump argues over COVID death numbers

 President Trump argued in an interview that the US has better coronavirus death numbers than other countries if counted as a percentage of cases, not the total..
USATODAY.com
US election: Trump remains seven points behind Biden [Video]

US election: Trump remains seven points behind Biden

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37
Donald Trump: Coronavirus exploding around world [Video]

Donald Trump: Coronavirus exploding around world

United States president Donald Trump tells reporters that countries all overthe world are "exploding" with coronavirus. Mr Trump said the US governmenttask force to tackle the crisis had not been given enough credit for its work.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:01

Covid 19 coronavirus: Australian reporter Jonathan Swan corners Donald Trump on pandemic

 Sometimes it is practically impossible to distil Donald Trump's public appearances into coherent, easily digestible news stories.That was the case back in June,..
New Zealand Herald

Cuomo Calls For Investigation After New Yorkers Again Allowed To Enroll In Global Entry, Other Trusted Traveler Programs [Video]

Cuomo Calls For Investigation After New Yorkers Again Allowed To Enroll In Global Entry, Other Trusted Traveler Programs

New York State residents will once again be allowed to enroll in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler programs.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:50
New Yorkers Allowed To Apply For Global Entry [Video]

New Yorkers Allowed To Apply For Global Entry

The Department of Homeland Security is lifting its ban on New Yorkers from the Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler programs.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25