The High Note movie clip - Grace Performs Stop For A Minute

The High Note movie clip - Grace Performs Stop For A Minute - Watch the spectacular Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross) perform her hit song "Stop for Minute" while on tour!

- Plot synopsis: Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie (Dakota Johnson), her overworked personal assistant.

While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer.

When Grace's manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.