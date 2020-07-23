Global  
 

Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:35s
James Anderson hopeful Jofra Archer will play the series-deciding third Test against the Windies after the fast bowler revealed he was lacking motivation having been subjected to online racial abuse.

Jofra Archer has X-Factor every team needs - Carlos Brathwaite

 England pace bowler Jofra Archer has the "X-Factor" that every successful team needs, former West Indies Twenty20 captain Carlos Brathwaite says.
Archer has X-factor every team needs, says Brathwaite

Archer ready to play, Root brands online abuse 'disgusting' [Video]

Archer ready to play, Root brands online abuse 'disgusting'

Joe Root is confident Jofra Archer is ready to play the series-deciding test against the Windies and brands the online abuse the fast bowler has received as 'disgusting'.

