Armenian School in San Francisco Vandalized With Hate Speech Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:41s - Published 2 minutes ago Armenian School in San Francisco Vandalized With Hate Speech Vandals sprayed the Krouzian-Zekarian-Vasbouragan Armenian School in San Francisco with racist graffiti, claiming to be in support of an anti-Armenian movement by Azerbaijan. Andria Borba reports. (7-24-20) 0

Tweets about this Nairi #ARTSAKHISARMENIA🇦🇲 RT @ZartonkMedia: BREAKING NEWS: Armenian School In San Francisco Vandalized As Part Of A Series Of Global Attacks On Armenians. https://t.… 12 minutes ago Deniz ÖZER Armenian school, community center in San Francisco vandalized by Azerbaijani Turks... https://t.co/zpNo2CUEwn via @armradio 16 minutes ago Zovik RT @chesaboudin: Someone vandalized the Armenian school/community center. I'm outraged. This is totally inconsistent with San Francisco val… 19 minutes ago Zovik RT @algalitsky: The KZV Armenian school in San Francisco was vandalized overnight as part of a series of global attacks on #Armenians incit… 24 minutes ago Jill Tucker RT @algalitsky: Here's the @sfchronicle's coverage of the vandalism of the KZV Armenian School in San Francisco quoting the @ANCA_WR which… 37 minutes ago Arayik Shahbazian Armenian school vandalized by Azeris in San Francisco. Yes, Armenia is the Kardashian’s fatherland, and we’re proud… https://t.co/oU0XJD3Csf 1 hour ago Matthew Goudeau 🌈 Hard to believe in San Francisco in 2020 there'd be a hate crime committed against an Armenian school. I can't hel… https://t.co/VjtNmFJXwp 1 hour ago MYname RT @AlexBastianSF: Today, the Armenian community of San Francisco woke up to a hate crime, our elementary school was vandalized with this (… 1 hour ago