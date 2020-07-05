LAPD Loses First Sworn Officer To Coronavirus Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:31s - Published 10 minutes ago LAPD Loses First Sworn Officer To Coronavirus He was later identified as 45-year-old Officer Valentin Martinez. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said he was assigned to the department's Mission Station. 0

