LAPD Loses First Sworn Officer To Coronavirus
He was later identified as 45-year-old Officer Valentin Martinez.
LAPD Chief Michel Moore said he was assigned to the department's Mission Station.
LAPD officer who died battling coronavirus was father-to-beA Los Angeles police officer who was an expectant father of twins died Friday after battling coronavirus, officials said.
LAPD Announces Detention Officer Erica McAdoo Has Died After Coronavirus ComplicationsIn a statement, the LAPD said Senior Detention Officer Erica McAdoo lost her battle with coronavirus late Friday.