LAPD Loses First Sworn Officer To Coronavirus
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:31s - Published
He was later identified as 45-year-old Officer Valentin Martinez.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said he was assigned to the department's Mission Station.

First LAPD officer dies of coronavirus, police say

A Los Angeles police officer died from complications of the coronavirus Friday, the Los Angeles...
