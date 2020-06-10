Apple starts assembling iPhone 11 units in India

Video-conferencing giant Zoom has missed its own deadline of publishing its first transparency report.Zoom had previously stated that it would be releasing the number of government demands it has received by June 30. But now the company has said that it has missed the deadline, TechCrunch reported.The video-conferencing giant hasn't confirmed any date as of now as to when it will publish the transparency report. Zoom witnessed a massive spiker in its user base as millions worldwide started working from home due to the coronavirus pandemic. Transparency reports in general offer rare insights into the number of demands or requests a company gets from the government for user data. These reports are not mandatory but they are important to understand the scale and scope of government surveillance.
According to Business Insider, Starbucks will close up to 400 store locations in the U.S. and Canadian, which accounts for 4% of their total stores. The coronavirus pandemic forced Starbucks to temporarily close locations globally. With an estimated revenue plunge, their CEO, Kevin Johnson says that the coffee giant will pivot towards digital. TechCrunch reports that Starbucks plans to reopen smaller locations with more focus on curbside pickup, walk-up counters, and drive-thrus.
Google on Wednesday released the first beta version of Android 11 after a series of developer previews. According to TechCrunch, the tech giant is also making the pre-release versions of the new android available for its over-the-air updates. As of now, the list of supported devices only includes Google's Pixel 2, 3, 3a, and 4. As per Google, the beta versions focus on three themes - people, privacy, and controls. In an official Android Developers Blog, the company had earlier noted that with the Android update, users will have an option to grant a temporary 'one-time' permission to sensitive data like location, after which, the app will have to request permission again for the next access.
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president MK Stalin protested outside his residence in Chennai against Tamil Nadu government on July 21. Protest was carried out against the inflated electricity bills. DMK has also called for a state wide protest on July 21 against power tariff issue in the state.
Cleveland was founded on 22nd July in 1796. The city was founded by the Connecticut Land Company, led by General Moses Cleaveland, whom the city is named after. 22 July 1812 saw Arthur Wellesley, Duke..
US tech giant Apple is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next-generation iPhone 12 series in September and the smartphones are expected to be available for sale in October. The latest leak reportedly..