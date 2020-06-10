Global  
 

Apple starts assembling iPhone 11 units in India
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Tech giant Apple in collaboration with its contract manufacturing partner Foxconn has started the assembling of the iPhone 11 units in its plant near Chennai in India.

According to TechCrunch, small batches of locally manufactured iPhone 11 units have been shipped to retail stores already but the yield is currently limited.

The company has further plans and ambitions to scale up the local productions of the phone in India, TechCrunch reported.

