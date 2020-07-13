PMDP helping progressive apple growers in J-K's Anantnag

The Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 for Jammu and Kashmir, has proved to be a breather for the farmers in the Union Territory as the horticulture department has set up apple orchards in Anantnag district to help increase the apple production.

The department has lent a helping hand to an apple grower by giving him high-density apple plants under the PMDP which provides them nets, borewells and other facilities on subsidy.

Under this scheme, growers are given high density plants, nets borewells and other facilities on subsidy.

These high density plants yield good results with two years of planting the trees.

Horticulture department recommended these high density plants for promotion of horticulture sector of Kashmir.

The department also provides technical support to these growers for scientific layout of these new plantations.