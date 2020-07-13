PMDP helping progressive apple growers in J-K's Anantnag
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:33s - Published
PMDP helping progressive apple growers in J-K's Anantnag
The Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 for Jammu and Kashmir, has proved to be a breather for the farmers in the Union Territory as the horticulture department has set up apple orchards in Anantnag district to help increase the apple production.
The department has lent a helping hand to an apple grower by giving him high-density apple plants under the PMDP which provides them nets, borewells and other facilities on subsidy.
Under this scheme, growers are given high density plants, nets borewells and other facilities on subsidy.
These high density plants yield good results with two years of planting the trees.
Horticulture department recommended these high density plants for promotion of horticulture sector of Kashmir.
The department also provides technical support to these growers for scientific layout of these new plantations.
The government has established COVID sampling screening centre along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Lower Munda Qazigund in Anantnag district of South Kashmir. Presently, the migrant labourers who are working at brick kilns in Kashmir valley are allowed to enter the screening centre. Police along with the surveillance team are inquiring the visitors about their travel history.
An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the early hours of July 13 in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter took place at Srigufwara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are present at the spot. Further details are awaited in this regard.
As the nation is observing the 21st anniversary of India's victory in Kargil war, Captain Vikram Batra's father GL Batra commented over current events happening in eastern Ladakh at Line of Actual Control (LAC) and China's incursion. While remembering the Kargil war victory and his son's selfless service to nation, GL Batra said, "We should not tolerate the Chinese incursions into Indian territories' Vikram Batra was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour on August 15,1999. Father of Saurabh Kalia, who received the mutilated body of his son, NK Kalia saluted all the soldiers protecting the nation's boundary devotedly. Captain Kalia was newly commissioned into the Indian Army and was 22-year-old then.The Kargil war was an armed conflict between India and Pakistan that took place in 1999 in the Kargil district of Kashmir.
Amid increasing cases of COVID-19 in the UT, weekend lockdown has been imposed in Jammu to curb the spread of the dreadful virus. The state has reported over 290 deaths till now due to COVID-19. Over 7260 active cases have witnessed in the state till date. The state administration has imposed lockdown till July 28 across the Kashmir valley except Bandipore district to stem the spread of COVID-19.
Delhi Minister of Health Satyendar Jain on July 25 said that the situation in the Union Territory is satisfactory but should also be prepared. He also emphasized that Delhi government is preparing for future if cases are increased.
Delhi Minister of Health Satyendar Jain on July 25 briefed about the current numbers of COVID-19 1,28,389 cases and 1,10,931 people have been cured in the Union Territory till date. "There are active cases are 13,681", he said. Delhi Health Minister also informed that the bed occupancy in hospital is 20 per cent and 80 per cent beds are available for the COVID-19 patients.