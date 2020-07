LeBron James Donating $100K To Help Ex-Felons In Florida Pay Their Debts So They Can Vote Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:36s - Published 1 day ago LeBron James Donating $100K To Help Ex-Felons In Florida Pay Their Debts So They Can Vote Former Miami Heat superstar LeBron James might have taken his basketball skills to the West Coast, but he continues to have an eye on Florida by committing $100,000 to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition to help ensure felons are able to regain the right to vote. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this