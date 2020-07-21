Global  
 

What the world can learn from China's response to the coronavirus | Gary Liu
Video Credit: TED - Duration: 58:23s - Published
What the world can learn from China's response to the coronavirus | Gary Liu

What the world can learn from China's response to the coronavirus | Gary Liu

From Hong Kong, South China Morning Post CEO Gary Liu tracks China's response to the coronavirus pandemic -- from the initial outbreak in Wuhan to the shutdown of Hubei province and the containment measures taken across its major cities.

Sharing insights into how the culture in places like Hong Kong and South Korea contributed to fast action against the virus, Liu identifies lessons people across the world can use to stop its spread.

(This virtual conversation is part of the TED Connects series, hosted by head of TED Chris Anderson and current affairs curator Whitney Pennington Rodgers.

Recorded March 25, 2020)

