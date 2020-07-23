Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Underwater sinkholes: Scientists to explore 'blue holes' in Gulf of Mexico
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Underwater sinkholes: Scientists to explore 'blue holes' in Gulf of Mexico

Underwater sinkholes: Scientists to explore 'blue holes' in Gulf of Mexico

Scientists are working to learn more about underwater sinkholes at the bottom of the ocean, called blue holes.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abcactionnews

ABC Action News RT @HaleyBullNews: Scientists are hoping to learn more about sinkholes underwater called ‘blue holes’ during an upcoming trip: https://t.co… 2 minutes ago

HaleyBullNews

Haley Bull Scientists are hoping to learn more about sinkholes underwater called ‘blue holes’ during an upcoming trip: https://t.co/Cxn8Gx19P2 4 minutes ago

GroundsGalen123

Galen H Grounds[🌟🌟🌟] Underwater sinkholes: Scientists to explore 'blue holes' in Gulf of Mexico https://t.co/M238o7gIAJ via @YouTube 14 minutes ago

Lucanus93

Lucanus RT @oceanexplorer: Scientists embark on a journey to the “deep” to explore blue holes, which are underwater sinkholes, similar to sinkholes… 1 day ago

DiveBot2

Dive Bot 2.0 RT @TimWJax: #scubadiving #Scientists will explore mysterious Lake Huron sinkholes this summer https://t.co/ghcHgr2Zzm #scuba #scubadivingl… 5 days ago

TimWJax

Tim W. Jackson #scubadiving #Scientists will explore mysterious Lake Huron sinkholes this summer https://t.co/ghcHgr2Zzm #scuba… https://t.co/1fpQ2LNeD5 5 days ago

sagamee

Olugbenga Sonubi 🗺 oceanexplorer: Scientists embark on a journey to the “deep” to explore blue holes, which are underwater sinkholes,… https://t.co/QHK5LIQDMO 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Scientists investigate mysterious 'blue hole' off Florida coastline [Video]

Scientists investigate mysterious 'blue hole' off Florida coastline

A mysterious “blue hole” off Florida’s coastline has sparked interest among scientists and researchers.The 425-feet deep underwater sinkhole, dubbed “Green Banana,” is located approximately..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:01Published
Scientists to Probe 425 Foot 'Blue Hole' Under the Sea [Video]

Scientists to Probe 425 Foot 'Blue Hole' Under the Sea

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA — An international team will explore the depths of a massive undersea cavern called the Green Banana off the coast of Florida. According to the Charlotte Observer, the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:02Published