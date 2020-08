Clematis Streetscape project progresses

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 00:28s - Published 3 weeks ago

The intersection of Clematis Street and Rosemary Avenue will be closed starting July 27 due to construction.

ROSEMARY AVENUE IN DOWNTOWNWEST PALM BEACH - WILL CLOSEAS WORK PROGRESSES ON THESTREETSCAPE PROJECT.

THATINTERSECTION WILL REOPEN INEARLY SEPTEMBER.

THE THIRD ANDFINAL PHASE OF THE PROJECTBROKE GROUND IN APRIL - ONEMONTH SOONER THAT PLANNED - TOREDUCE THE IMPACT ONBUSINESSES AND VISITORS.

THECITY SAYS, SIDEWALK DINING ISCOMING SOON IN THE 500 BLOCK.THE ENTIRE PROJECT IS EXPECTEDTO BE FINISHED BY LATE AUGUSOR EARLY SEPTEMBER