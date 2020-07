Brewers fans head to local bars on Opening Day

Brewers fans are limited in options for 2020 games: either head to the bar or stay home to watch the Brew crew.

TO LOCAL BARS TOCELEBRATE OPENINGDAY.NBC 26'S RACHELHOPMAYER HAS THESCENE FROMSTADIUM VIEW.WELL WE'RE PLAYINGTHE CUBS TONIGHT.WE'RE GONNA BREAKTHEIR HEARTS AND IT'SGONNA BE AWESOME.REGARDLESS OF THEOUTCOME, OPENINGDAY FINALLY CAMEFOR MAJOR LEAGUEBASEBALL AS THEMILWAUKEE BREWERSFACED THE CHICAGOCUBS.AND IT LOOKED A BITDIFFERENT THANWHAT BASEBALL FANSEXPECTED BEFORECORONAVIRUS HIT...UH, EVERYTHINGFEELS DIFFERENT.

IWENT TO OPENING DAYA COUPLE TIMES:APRIL, IT'S COLD,THERE'S STILL SOMESNOW ON THEGROUND.

AND IT'SJUST WEIRD SEEINGTHE STANDS WITH NOFANS.

IT'S GONNA GETSOME TAKING TO GETUSED TO.I MEAN IT'S STILLEXCITING BECAUSE IT'SOPENING DAY, BUT ITDOESN'T FEEL ASMUCH HYPE BECAUSEOF EVERYTHING THAT'SGOING ON.THERE'S NOT GONNABE ANY CROWD, IT'SREALLY DIFFERENT.BUT IT'S STILL MAJORLEAGUE BASEBALL ANDIT'S STILL LIVE GAMES,SO ITS GREAT.BREWERS FANS AREULTIMATELY LEFTWITH TWO OPTIONSTO WATCH THE BREWCREW RIGHT NOW....WELL THERE'S REALLYNO REASON TO GODOWN TO MILLERPARK, YOU'RE NOTGOING TO GETANYWHERE.

BUT YEAHCERTAINLY WITH AGROUP OF GUYS,WE'RE PROBABLYGONNA GO TO THE BARA LITTLE BIT MOREOFTEN THAN WE HAVE.PROBABLY GONNAWATCH MOST AT HOME,BUT DEFINITELYGONNA HAVE TO COMETO A BAR LIKE THISWE LIKE TO BRING A TVOUTSIDE AND GRILL UPSOME HOT DOGS ANDHAMBURGERS ANDJUST HAVE A LITTLEPARTY.AND SPORTS BARSLIKE STADIUM VIEWARE HAPPY TO HOST...OBVIOUSLY SPORTSFANS ARE GONNAWANNA COME IN ANDKIND OF FEEL THATCOMMUNITY VIBE.

WEHAVE OVER 300 TABLESIN THE BUILDING SOYOU DON'T HAVE TO BECLOSE TO ANYBODYBUT YOU CAN STILLFEEL THE ENERGY OFITTAG OUTTHE BREWERS LOST3-0 TO THE CUBS