Famous face on Mars photo was taken by Viking 1 and other important events in history |Oneindia News
Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:20s
Viking 1 the first space probe to successfully land on Mars took the famous photo of the Cydonia region on the Red Planet which looked like a human face.

Svetlana Savitskaya became the first woman to walk in space.

As part of the mission, she spent 3.5 hours in space testing tools.

Savitskaya was also the second woman to go into space and the first to go to space twice.

Louise Joy Brown was the first person to be conceived using in-vitro fertilization or IVF technology, pioneered by doctors Patrick Steptoe and Robert Edwards.

India got its first Female President Pratibha Patil on this day.

She served as the 12th President of India from 2007 to 2012.

She previously served as the Governor of Rajasthan from 2004 to 2007.

