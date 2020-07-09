Nag Panchami 2020: Traditional 'pooja' rituals performed at Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple

At Nagchandreshwar Temple of Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, traditional 'pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami on July 25.

The interesting point is that this temple opens only once in a year on of Nag Panchami.

Thousands of devotees used to come at temple for 'darshan' from different part of country every year.

However, this year only 'Online Darshan' is available for devotees."Due to coronavirus pandemic, not lot more people come to temple for 'Darshan'.

However, we performed traditional 'pooja' rituals at temple and online 'Darshan' availed for devotees," said the priest.

The festival is observed to worship Nagas and snakes, is celebrated every year on the month on 'Saawan'.