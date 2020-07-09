Nag Panchami 2020: Traditional 'pooja' rituals performed at Ujjain's Nagchandreshwar Temple

Richa Dubey, prime accused of Kanpur encounter, Vikas Dubey's wife on July 24 recalled the night and narrated the incident. She said that she took decision to stay away from Vikas Dubey as she did not want her children to follow their father footsteps. Vikas was an anxiety patient and she feels that the prime accused had an anxiety attack and during that panic attack he committed the crime. Reacting on Dubey's encounter case on Supreme Court, Richa asserted that she has full faith on judiciary and she will respect the judgment. Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police o July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain while he was on the run following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed. The Uttar Pradesh Police killed Vikas Dubey in an encounter on after he 'attempted to flee' while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain.
Richa Dubey, prime accused of Kanpur encounter, Vikas Dubey's wife on July 24 recalled the night and narrated the incident. She said that she could have stopped the incident if she would have been there. Richa added that she had the ability, and could have stopped Vikas from committing crime. Vikas Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police on July 9 from the premises of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed. The Uttar Pradesh Police killed Vikas Dubey in an encounter on July 10 after he 'attempted to flee' while being taken to Kanpur from Ujjain.
Mother of Kanpur encounter's main accused, Vikas Dubey, Sarla Devi on July 22 appealed to son Deep Prakash Dubey to come forward and surrender himself else "police will kill Prakash and his family". She said, "Deep Prakash please come forward and surrender, else police will kill you and your family. You will get safety of police, you have done nothing, don't hide because of your relation with your brother Vikas Dubey." The UP police have announced a reward of Rs 20,000 for providing information related to whereabouts of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey's brother. Vikas's brother, Deep Prakash, has been absconding since the Kanpur encounter which killed eight policemen. Dubey was arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Police in Ujjain on July 9 from the premises of Mahakal temple after he was on the run for some days following the encounter in Kanpur. He was killed in an encounter by the Uttar Pradesh Police on July 10 after he "attempted to flee".
Women celebrated festival of 'Nag Panchami' in Karnataka's Hubli on July 24. 'Nag Puja' was performed on the auspicious occasion. They offered prayers to god of snakes lord Shiva by chanting 'mantras'.
A sheer example of dedication towards chasing dream and being humane both completed in this story from Madhya Pradesh's Indore where a policeman is teaching a child with poor background. SHO Vinod Dikshit is teaching a young boy named Raj, after completing his official duties every day. Vinod said, "I met this boy one day during patrolling. He said he wanted to be a policeman but can't afford tuitions. So, I started teaching him English and Maths."
Gangster Vikas Dubey, who has been accused of killing 8 policemen in an encounter in Kanpur was arrested on Thursday morning at the Mahakaal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh where he had gone to offer..
