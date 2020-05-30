Flight services suspended at Kolkata airport on July 25, July 29

|
Kolkata Formally Calcutta, capital city of West Bengal, India
PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3 new high throughput labs of ICMR on July 27Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi to launch 'high throughput COVID-19 testing' facilities in Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida on July 27According to a release from the PMO, these facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment, thus..
DNA
