Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Flight services suspended at Kolkata airport on July 25, July 29
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:16s - Published
Flight services suspended at Kolkata airport on July 25, July 29

Flight services suspended at Kolkata airport on July 25, July 29

Flight operations at the Kolkata airport will remain suspended on July 25 and July 29 amid COVID19 induced lockdown.

Total number of 18,846 active cases has been reported in the state so far.

1,255 people lost their life due to the deadly virus.

51, 757 total confirmed has been reported in the state so far.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Kolkata Kolkata Formally Calcutta, capital city of West Bengal, India

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate 3 new high throughput labs of ICMR on July 27

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate three new high-throughput labs of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in Noida, Kolkata, and Mumbai..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi to launch 'high throughput COVID-19 testing' facilities in Kolkata, Mumbai, Noida on July 27

 According to a release from the PMO, these facilities will ramp up testing capacity in the country and help in strengthening early detection and treatment, thus..
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Unlock 2.0: Air services resumed between Delhi-Kullu [Video]

Unlock 2.0: Air services resumed between Delhi-Kullu

The air services resumed at Kullu Manali Airport in Himachal Pradesh's Bhuntar amid coronavirus pandemic. Air Services began after over 3 months on July 16 amid Unlock 2.0. The state authority has put..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:37Published
Those interested in visiting Cambodia might want to save up before booking a trip there [Video]

Those interested in visiting Cambodia might want to save up before booking a trip there

Those interested in visiting Cambodia might want to save up before booking a trip there.According to the U.S. embassy in the country, foreign travelers are now required to pay a minimum deposit of..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:12Published
Lockdown 4.0: First commercial flight with over 160 passengers arrives in Agartala [Video]

Lockdown 4.0: First commercial flight with over 160 passengers arrives in Agartala

Over 160 people reached Agartala from Kolkata in a commercial flight on May 29 amid COVID-19 lockdown. Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport Director VK Seth said, "After March 25, this is the first scheduled..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:41Published