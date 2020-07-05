Global  
 

Gehlot using SOG against opposition as 'caged parrot': Sambit Patra
National Spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra, on July 25 lambasted at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his connection with Special Operations Group (SOG).

He said that Gehlot is using the SOG against opposition as a 'caged parrot'.

