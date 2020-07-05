Gehlot using SOG against opposition as 'caged parrot': Sambit Patra

|
Rajasthan governor Kalraj Mishra wants Ashok Gehlot-led government to clarify on 6 points
Rajasthan political crisis: Can governor 'defy' CM advice to summon assembly sessionAs Rajasthan Congress MLAs sit on dharna demanding summoning of the Assembly, questions arise whether the Governor, in exercise of his powers under Article 174,..
'Political and corrupt plot in Rajasthan is before everyone': Patra on CM Gehlot
Rajasthan crisis: BJP demands CBI probe in 'audio clip' claiming horse trading
'Manufactured audio clip': BJP on fresh allegations by Congress amid Rajasthan crisis
Narcotics Control Bureau seizes opium worth Rs 42 crore in RajasthanDeputy director (operations) KPS Malhotra said that the team in Jodhpur had recieved an information that 233.4kg of opium was being transported to the Shadi..
Muslim BJP leader fasts for quick recovery of J&K party chief Ravinder RainaRaina had tested positive of COVID-19 infection earlier this month and is undergoing treatment. His latest COVID-19 report has also come back positive.
In Delhi to meet Congress high command, not held hostage by BJP, say Rajasthan MLAs of Sachin Pilot campMembers of the Sachin Pilot camp on Friday rebutted chief minister Ashok Gehlot's accusations regarding the MLAs being held hostage by the BJP and said that they..
