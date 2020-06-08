Global  
 

'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:51s
The grandson of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao hits out at Congress party and asked that why Congress took16 years to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never attended events held to mark birth or the death anniversary of Narasimha Rao," said the grandson and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Telangana, NV Subhash added.

He made this statement after Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee decided to organise yearlong celebration to commemorate the birth centenary of PV Narasimha Rao on July 24.

P. V. Narasimha Rao P. V. Narasimha Rao 10th Prime Minister of India

