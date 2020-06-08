'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson

|
P. V. Narasimha Rao 10th Prime Minister of India
Congress takes pride in Narasimha Rao's accomplishments: Sonia GandhiDescribing former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao as a dedicated Congress leader, AICC President Sonia Gandhi on Friday said the grand old party takes pride in..
IndiaTimes
Indian National Congress Political party in India
CM Gehlot wants to prove majority in assembly: Randeep Surjewala
Rajasthan governor will go by Constitution on calling session, Congress MLAs end sit-inCongress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp on Friday ended a five-hour dharna at the Raj Bhawan after an assurance from the Governor that he will go by the..
IndiaTimes
In Delhi to meet Congress high command, not held hostage by BJP, say Rajasthan MLAs of Sachin Pilot campMembers of the Sachin Pilot camp on Friday rebutted chief minister Ashok Gehlot's accusations regarding the MLAs being held hostage by the BJP and said that they..
IndiaTimes
Rahul Gandhi Indian politician
Rahul Gandhi says govt rubbishing his warnings on Covid-19, ChinaCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over the rise in Covid-19 cases and Chinese aggression in Ladakh, saying it continues to rubbish..
IndiaTimes
Have received Rahul Gandhi's assurance: Manjhi on coordination in Grand AllianceFormer Bihar chief minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Thursday claimed to have received an assurance from Rahul Gandhi that his..
IndiaTimes
One man's vision cannot be substitute for national vision: Rahul GandhiCongress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was busy building his own image, and noted that one man's vision cannot be a..
IndiaTimes
Sonia Gandhi Indian politician
Rajasthan political crisis: Doors of party are always open for Sachin Pilot or any member, says Congress
If China didn't infiltrate, how our 20 soldiers got killed: Sonia Gandhi
Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee Indian political party
Telangana Congress demands resignation of KTR over probe in his farmhouse case
Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party
Gehlot using SOG against opposition as 'caged parrot': Sambit Patra
Muslim BJP leader fasts for quick recovery of J&K party chief Ravinder RainaRaina had tested positive of COVID-19 infection earlier this month and is undergoing treatment. His latest COVID-19 report has also come back positive.
DNA
'Political and corrupt plot in Rajasthan is before everyone': Patra on CM Gehlot
Telangana State in southern India
Watch: Pregnant woman carried on shoulders to cross a lake in Telangana
Online rummy to be banned in Tamil Nadu? Madras HC says govt can pass laws banning online games involving moneyCentral and state governments can pass laws that ban online games involving real money, such as online rummy, card games and others, Madurai bench of the Madras..
DNA
Flash flood submerges houses of Vikarabad villages in Telangana
