'Why Congress took 16 yrs to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?' asks grandson

The grandson of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao hits out at Congress party and asked that why Congress took16 years to appreciate Narasimha Rao's contributions?

"Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi never attended events held to mark birth or the death anniversary of Narasimha Rao," said the grandson and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Telangana, NV Subhash added.

He made this statement after Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee decided to organise yearlong celebration to commemorate the birth centenary of PV Narasimha Rao on July 24.