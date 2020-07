Rodgers: CL more important for Man Utd Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:23s - Published 3 minutes ago Rodgers: CL more important for Man Utd Brendan Rodgers has increased the pressure on Manchester United ahead of their trip to the King Power Stadium on Sunday by saying Champions League qualification is more important to them than it is to Leicester. 0

