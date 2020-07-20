Global  
 

Nag Panchami 2020: Devotees offer prayers at temple in Prayagraj
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s
Devotees flocked to Sarpraj Shri Tashkeshwar Teerth Temple to offer prayers to Lord Shiva and Naag Devta.

'Pooja' rituals were performed on the occasion of Nag Panchami.

The devotees also maintained socials distancing while offering prayers.

The festival is observed to worship snakes and is celebrated every year in the month of 'Sawan'.

