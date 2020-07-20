Nag Panchami 2020: Devotees offer prayers at temple in Prayagraj

Criminal carrying Rs 25,000 bounty injured during encounter in UP's Prayagraj



A criminal carrying bounty of Rs 25,000 was injured during an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police in Prayagraj. The incident took place when Special Operations Group (SOG) team and police were on patrolling and a bike ran after seeing the cops. During the chase, the biker fired at police and got injured in counter firing by the police. Another criminal succeeded in fleeing and search is on to nab the escaped criminal. The UP Police is very active and alert after dreadful encounter in Kanpur, where Vikas Dubey and his assailants killed eight cops. Vikas Dubey was recently gunned down by cops in an encounter following other encounter of the criminals involved in the Kanpur shootout.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:32 Published on January 1, 1970