Centre not able to digest hard work done by Congress in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot's son

Congress leader and son of Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot Vaibhav Gehlot was also present in the protest.
"BJP is trying to demolish the government elected by people.
Centre government is not able to digest the hard work done by congress in the state for last one and half years, we have example of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka," said Vaibhav Gehlot while addressing the protesters.
Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamal Rani Varun died of Covid in a hospital in Lucknow. The Technical Education minister tested positive for COVID-19 on July 18 was the only woman cabinet minister in the state. Kamal Rani reportedly had comorbities including diabetes, hypertension and hyperthyroidism. She was MLA from Ghatampur in Kanpur and had been elected to the Lok Sabha twice in the past. She was initially admitted to the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Hospital but later had to be shifted to the SGPIMS. Condoling the death of the minister, President Ram Nath Kovind said she was well respected for serving people at the grassroots. PM Modi also tweeted to express condolences. Kamal Rani was among the 18 members inducted in the council of ministers headed by Adityanath on August 21, 2019, the first such reshuffle since the BJP government came to power in March 2017. CM Yogi Adityanath said that she was a very popular leader who always made the common person's interests her priority. Her death comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the state has crossed 89,000 with more than 1,600 fatalities. Watch the full video for all the details.
BJP National General Secretary Muralidhar Rao claimed that the Kerala gold smuggling case is also related to the financing network of terrorist organisations and demanded Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation. He said, "The way gold smuggling case has come into light, it is very evident that it is being done in an organised way. And not only smugglers, but officers from Chief Minister's office are also clearly giving them protection. It is also associated with the financing of terrorist organizations therefore we demand CM Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation."
Minister of State of External Affairs V Muraleedharan held a day long hunger strike on August 02 over the Kerala gold smuggling case. BJP leaders will sit on 18-day long hunger strike, from August 1 to 18. Party is demanding the resignation of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case. The matter had come to light after 30 kg of gold worth Rs 14.82 crore smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by customs in Thiruvananthapuram. The case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency and Customs.
Final rites of senior BJP leader P Manikyala Rao were performed at Tadepalligudem. P Manikyala Rao died of coronavirus in a private hospital on August 01. He was 59 and is survived by his wife and a daughter. Rao had posted a video byte on social media saying he contracted COVID-19, but there was nothing to worry as he was taking good care. Srikalahasti's BJP caders along with BJP State Secretary Kola Anand paid homage to Pydikondala Manikyala Rao in AP's Chittoor district.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 2 said that he has written to PM regarding locust menace in the state. He said, "I had seen such menace only 30 years back. This year it's massive. Only 2-3 districts of the state have not seen locust attacks, crops are getting destroyed. I have requested the PM to declare this a national disaster," "Farmers should be given compensation for the damage of their crops and a survey should be done for the same," added Gehlot.
Rajasthan Congress MLAs including Amin Khan, Amin Kagzi, Hakam Ali, Saleh Mohammed, Wajib, and Rafiq offered prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. Congress MLAs, supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are lodged at the hotel. Earlier these MLAs were in Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 31 said that Congress MLAs were shifted to Jaisalmer from Jaipur as they faced "mental harassment". "Our MLAs who were lodged here (Jaipur) since many days, were being harassed mentally. We thought of shifting them, to keep external pressure away," said Gehlot. Congress MLAs supporting CM Gehlot were shifted from Fairmont Hotel to Suryagarh in Jaisalmer.
Congress MLAs supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, left for Jaisalmer from Jaipur amid the political crisis in the state. "Our MLAs is going Jaisalmer because they wanted to change it, and camp anywhere else," said Rajasthan Cabinet Minister, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.The MLAs are now being shifted to Jaisalmer. Political turmoil in Rajasthan has was triggered by differences between CM Gehlot and Sachin Pilot. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Assembly Congress chief whip Mahesh Joshi approached Supreme Court against July 24 order of Rajasthan High Court decision to defer disqualification proceedings against former deputy CM Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs.
2 people were arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur on August 02 for allegedly killing their friend. According to the police, both the accused had lost Rs 2.50 lakh and therefore planned to steal the money from their friend's bank account. They ordered for a new ATM card and in order to make it operational they required the OTP which had to come on the friend's mobile phone. For getting the OTP, both the accused killed him. Later they took the OPT and withdrew Rs 20,000.
Congress leader PC Sharma on August 01 said that he has tested positive for coronavirus. In a self-made video, the former minister in Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh, said, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy for now and undergoing medical treatment at Chirayu Hospital. I appeal to all who met me to get tested and quarantine themselves."
While addressing the media in Bhopal on July 22, the Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra spoke on imposing complete lockdown in Bhopal. He said, "The cases of COVID-19 infection have increased in Madhya Pradesh, but the recovery rate has improved." "We have adequate treatment facilities in the state," Narottam Mishra added.
The chief of Bihar police commented on the progress in the investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said that the probe team visiting Mumbai was yet to receive important documents like forensic and autopsy reports from Maharashtra police. He added that he's sure that Mumbai cops will cooperate in the probe and the case will move further when such information and documents are received. A day earlier, Bihar deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi had alleged that Maharashtra government was under pressure from a Congress-backed 'Bollywood mafia' to let those involved in the Sushant case go scot-free. The Bihar police is also looking for Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's flatmate, who had earlier written to the Mumbai police that the late actor's family was pressurising him to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty. Sushant Singh was found dead at his Mumbai house on June 14. His father has accused his girlfriend Rhea of wrongfully confining him and also taking crores of Rupees from him.
India now ranks fifth in total coronavirus death count behind US, Brazil, Mexico and United Kingdom. Country recorded highest single-day spike of 57,711 on August 1. 764 people died taking total count to over 36,500. Death count remains highest is United States of America (153,314). Cases continue to surge in Andhra Pradesh (9276) and Maharashtra (9,601). However, recovery rate of India has improved to over 64 percent.
A 110-year-old woman, Siddamma has recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from a COVID Hospital in Chitradurga on Saturday. The centenarian had reportedly tested positive for the disease on July 27, 2020 and she recovered in just 5 days. After her recovery, the woman, dressed in a sari was seen being wheeled out from the hospital. According to officials, Siddamma stays in the police quarters and has five children, 17 grand children and 22 great grandchildren. As the elderly are considered to be at more risk from Covid, Siddamma's case comes as inspiration for doctors and patients alike. Over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the state's count of coronavirus cases to 1,29,287. The active cases in the state now stand at 73,219 while 53,648 people have been discharged. 2,412 deaths have also been reported in the state due to Covid-19. Watch the full video for all the details.
A woman in Gadag district of Karnataka mortgaged her mangalsutra to buy a television set for her children. She bought the TV set following Karnataka government's decision to continue classes through TV amid Covid pandemic. A resident of Radder Naganur village, Kasturi works as construction labourer along with her husband. Kasturi is a mother of two and purchased a television set against her mangalsutra for Rs 14,000. She bought the TV after her children's school teachers asked them to attend classes via TV set. Her daughter studies in Class IX while the son studies in Class VII in a government school. Kasturi said, "I can not send the children to the neighbours' house every day and it was necessary for them to study. We had no other option but to buy a TV set. Both, my husband and I are daily wage workers and during coronavirus, we do not have work or money." She added, "I sold my mangalsutra for Rs 20,000 and bought a TV for Rs 14,000. Now, my kids can study at home itself." Schools in India are closed in view of Covid. Online classes have been arranged by schools for students. Several children, in rural areas, suffer due to lack of facilities.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on August 1 said that Rajasthan Government is concerned about the revenue loss due to lockdown. "Last video conference with PM was on 17 June. I'm writing to PM to