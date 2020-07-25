Centre not able to digest hard work done by Congress in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot's son

Congress workers held protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), at Indian Youth Congress office in Jaipur.

Congress leader and son of Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot Vaibhav Gehlot was also present in the protest.

"BJP is trying to demolish the government elected by people.

Centre government is not able to digest the hard work done by congress in the state for last one and half years, we have example of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka," said Vaibhav Gehlot while addressing the protesters.