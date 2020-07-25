Centre not able to digest hard work done by Congress in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot's son

Congress leader and son of Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot Vaibhav Gehlot was also present in the protest.
"BJP is trying to demolish the government elected by people.
Centre government is not able to digest the hard work done by congress in the state for last one and half years, we have example of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka," said Vaibhav Gehlot while addressing the protesters.
Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and husband of party leader Priyanka Gandhi on August 08 visited the AIIMS where a 12-year-old rape victim who is admitted at the hospital after facing sexual abuse. Speaking to ANI, Vadra said that he met the parents of the girl, and requested the doctors for best possible treatment that could be given to the victim. Vadra informed that he managed to get the parents a room in a dharamshala near the hospital. Vadra also expressed displeasure over the state of security of women in the country.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa on hooch tragedy in Punajb that claimed over 100 lives demanded a CBI or ED investigation. Partap Bajwa said, "CM Captain Amarinder Singh has Excise and Taxation, Home department police under him. All fingers are being raised at excise department. If justice has to be given to 121 people who died in hooch tragedy then an investigation should be done by CBI or ED." "Mining, liquor, cable, drugs and transport mafias established under the rule of Badal's are thriving under Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh's governance. If future of Congress has to be saved then we need to change the leadership in the state." Congress leader Bajwa added.
District president of Budgam's BJP Other Backward Class Morcha Abdul Hamid Najar was fired upon by terrorists on August 09. He has been shifted to a hospital. Attack on BJP leaders have increased recently in the valley. Earlier BJP gram panchayat leader was shot dead in JandK's Kulgam. BJP-affiliated panchayat member, Arif Ahmad Khan, was also shot in Kulgam district.
A reward carrying criminal was shot dead in an encounter with police in Lucknow on August 09. Encounter took place in Sarojni Nagar area. Criminal was an accused in BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai's murder. He was a shooter in Mukhtar Ansari's gang. Rakesh Pandey carried a reward amount of Rs 1 lakh.
Rajasthan Government will soon bring a new tourism Policy with an aim to promote tourism activities in the state. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced this while reviewing the Tourism Department through video conference. He interacted with district-level officers of the tourism department and invited their suggestions to give pace to tourism. The Chief Minister said that Rajasthan is a prominent tourism centre. Livelihood of lakhs of people in the State depends on tourism. This policy will help in bringing back the tourism sector on the tracks which is currently facing crisis due to COVID-19. CM Gehlot said that "Fairs and festivals are our cultural heritage. We need to give them a new look and introduce new things so that more and more domestic and foreign tourists can be attracted. Rebranding of fairs and festivals including Pushkar Fair, Desert Festival, Kumbhalgarh and Bundi Festival should be done. With introducing new thinking, activities should be included to attract tourists." The Chief Minister also underlined that Rajasthan has a large number of religious sites which are ancient and are important from the archaeological point of view. CM directed the Officers to prepare an outline to develop these religious sites keeping in view increase in tourism.
Women Congress MLAs applied 'mehendi' (henna) on their hands to celebrate 'Kajari Teej' at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot shifted to Suryagarh last week. They were earlier lodged at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Congress MLAs lodged at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer celebrated the birthday of Congress MLA Bharosi Lal Jatav on August 03. Congress MLAs supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are lodged at Suryagarh hotel. They reached Suryagarh Hotel in Jaisalmer on August 31. They were earlier lodged at the Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Congress MLAs including Amin Khan, Amin Kagzi, Hakam Ali, Saleh Mohammed, Wajib, and Rafiq offered prayers on the occasion of Eid-al-Adha at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer. Congress MLAs, supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are lodged at the hotel. Earlier these MLAs were in Fairmont Hotel in Jaipur.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 31 said that Congress MLAs were shifted to Jaisalmer from Jaipur as they faced "mental harassment". "Our MLAs who were lodged here (Jaipur) since many days, were being harassed mentally. We thought of shifting them, to keep external pressure away," said Gehlot. Congress MLAs supporting CM Gehlot were shifted from Fairmont Hotel to Suryagarh in Jaisalmer.
Two police personnel were suspended on dragging a sikh by hair in Madhya Pradesh. The suspended cops included an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable. Video of the incident has gone viral on social media. In the video clip, a Sikh is seen being pushed around, dragged by his hair by a cop. Another sikh is being seen requesting cops not to beat his companion. The incident, which took place in full public view, was shot in a 50-second video. It reportedly happened on Thursday at Palsud in Barwani district during a checking of vehicles by the two cops. The sikh, identified as Prem Singh, is a resident of Palsud town. Prem Singh is also said to be a granthi at the local Gurdwara. Granthi is caretaker of a gurdwara and reader of Guru Granth Sahib, the central religious scripture of Sikhism. The incident sparked a nationwide outrage among members of Sikh community. Congress leaders Kamal Nath and Narendra Saluja tweeted the video and criticised police. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal took to Twitter to condemn the incident.
A farmer died allegedly by suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani district area. District Magistrate Shivraj Singh Verma said, "He has written in his suicide note about borrowing from a money lender. The matter is under investigation. Appropriate action will be taken."
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on August 05 organised a 'Ram Darbar' at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya. While speaking to media persons, Nath said, "Today is a historic day in our country, every Indian wanted construction of Ram Mandir to begin. Rajiv Gandhi had opened the lock in 1985, he said in 1989 that there will be Ram Rajya and temple should be built. If someone tries to take credit, it is wrong." Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya today.
India on August 08 witnessed single-day spike of 61,537 and 933 deaths. Maharashtra continues to lead caseload as the state reported 12,822 cases in a day. Positive cases tally in Maharashtra now stands at 5,03,084. Toll in the state mounted to 17,367. Trajectory of Andhra Pradesh continues upwards with 10,000 cases daily.
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh and his sister Rani Singh in Faridabad. The actor died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai, Maharashtra on June 14. Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing his death case.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, on being asked if Mumbai Police will hand over the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe to CBI or there will be a parallel investigation, said that the state government will abide by Supreme Court's decision. He said, "We will abide by Supreme Court decision. Mumbai Police is investigating the case very professionally, depending on the decision of Supreme Court on August 11, we will proceed according."
Coastal and South interior Karnataka likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall in next few days, said India Meteorological Department Scientist K Sathi Devi. "Coastal Karnataka and south interior Karnataka is likely to experience extremely heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours," said K Sathi.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Ashwathnarayan on flood situation in Karnataka said that the situation is very challenging due to excessive rains, water logging and landslides. He said, "The situation is very challenging due to excessive rains, water logging and landslides. Government has swung into action and is rescuing people to ensure their safety. The required financial assistance has been provided to respective districts."
The BJP is gunning for the resignation of the Rajasthan Speaker after a video of him discussing the political situation in the state went viral. In the video, which cannot be independently verified by..
Congress MLAs supporting Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, left for Jaisalmer from Jaipur amid the political crisis in the state. "Our MLAs is going Jaisalmer because they wanted to change it, and..
Expressing confidence that his government will complete its full term, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said 'unhappy MLAs' should attend the assembly session as they have been elected..
