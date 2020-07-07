Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Catherine Zeta-Jones on 20th wedding anniversary plans with Michael Douglas
Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Catherine Zeta-Jones on 20th wedding anniversary plans with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones on 20th wedding anniversary plans with Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones will "raise her mask" and let her husband Michael Douglas "passionately kiss her" on their 20th anniversary.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas plan to do nothing but ‘passionately kiss’ on 20th wedding anniversary

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are celebrating their 20th wedding anniversary simpler than...
FOXNews.com - Published

Catherine Zeta-Jones Reveals What She Has Planned For Her 20th Anniversary With Michael Douglas

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas aren’t having a big party for their upcoming 20th wedding...
Just Jared - Published


Tweets about this

BANGShowbiz

BANG Showbiz Catherine Zeta-Jones on 20th wedding anniversary plans with Michael Douglas #CatherineZetaJones #MichaelDouglas https://t.co/2M0RfJnNcs 15 minutes ago

YahooCelebUK

Yahoo Celebrity UK Catherine Zeta-Jones is keeping the celebrations on the quieter side https://t.co/yF80NGYH8B 1 hour ago

TelanganaToday

Telangana Today Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas’ 20th anniversary plans revealed https://t.co/OMMU2pr45Z via @TelanganaToday 4 hours ago

YuvNewsOfficial

Yuv News Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas' 20th anniversary plans revealed - https://t.co/Ko2Q6QEsxo https://t.co/gzv8w7Aumi 4 hours ago

thehawk

The Hawk Catherine Zeta-Jones, Michael Douglas' 20th anniversary plans revealed #CatherineZeta-Jones #MichaelDouglas https://t.co/T0yclyyBEV 5 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Catherine Zeta-Jones might let husband Michael Douglas do this for their 20th anniversary https://t.co/m1UdJSt0Dz 7 hours ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Catherine Zeta-Jones might let husband Michael Douglas do this for their 20th anniversary https://t.co/m1UdJSt0Dz 11 hours ago

BelowTension

Below The Tension #nottheonion Catherine Zeta-Jones Will Let Michael Douglas Kiss Her for Their 20th Wedding Anniversary https://t.co/afc7jHJQS2 12 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Catherine Zeta-Jones unveils cruelty-free cosmetics line [Video]

Catherine Zeta-Jones unveils cruelty-free cosmetics line

Catherine Zeta-Jones is launching a new cruelty-free make-up line. The 50-year-old actress is renowned for her glamorous red carpet appearances and her signature smokey-eye look.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published
Beetlejuice movie (1988) - Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder [Video]

Beetlejuice movie (1988) - Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, Winona Ryder

Beetlejuice movie trailer (1988) - Plot synopsis: The spirits of a deceased couple are harassed by an unbearable family that has moved into their home, and hire a malicious spirit to drive them..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:26Published
Dr Michael Douglas, Decatur City Schools Superintendent [Video]

Dr Michael Douglas, Decatur City Schools Superintendent

Dr Michael Douglas, Decatur City Schools Superintendent

Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, ALPublished