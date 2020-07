Amazing triple sighting on ISS, Starlink satellite and comet Neowise all at once

An amazing triple sighting of a Starlink satellite, the International Space Station and the comet Neowise was caught on camera in southwest Switzerland on the night of July 24.

The filmer was stargazing at around 11:32 pm from south of Vétroz looking northwest, with the comet Neowise visible above the mountain Haut-de-Cry.

Suddenly a satellite appears, later identified as SpaceX Starlink-1093, and then the International Space Station which flies right across the comet's tail.