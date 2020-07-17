Around 10 lakh people affected due to floods: Bihar Disaster Management Dept

Briefing about the flood situation in the state of Bihar, Disaster Management Department, Principal Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit informed that around 10 lakh people have been hit by flood situation.

"Around 10 lakh people are affected due to floods.

With the help of NDRF and SDRF, we evacuated 1 lakh people.

21 relief camps have been set up," Pratyaya Amrit said.