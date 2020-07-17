Global  
 

Around 10 lakh people affected due to floods: Bihar Disaster Management Dept
Video Credit: ANI
Around 10 lakh people affected due to floods: Bihar Disaster Management Dept

Around 10 lakh people affected due to floods: Bihar Disaster Management Dept

Briefing about the flood situation in the state of Bihar, Disaster Management Department, Principal Secretary, Pratyaya Amrit informed that around 10 lakh people have been hit by flood situation.

"Around 10 lakh people are affected due to floods.

With the help of NDRF and SDRF, we evacuated 1 lakh people.

21 relief camps have been set up," Pratyaya Amrit said.

Darbhanga Medical College, Police Station flooded with rain water [Video]

Darbhanga Medical College, Police Station flooded with rain water

Rain water entered Darbhanga's Medical College on July 25. Knee-deep water damaged surroundings and blocked passage. Meanwhile, District's Police Station was also flooded with water. Day to day work is being conducted temporarily from a police vehicle. Cleaning operation is underway. Flood situation in the state of Bihar has disrupted lives of locals. Many are reeling under the situation without food and shelter.

Bihar floods: 10,000 relief packets to be air-dropped in Gopalganj [Video]

Bihar floods: 10,000 relief packets to be air-dropped in Gopalganj

Packing of relief packets for flood-affected people in Gopalganj was underway by district authorities in Patna on July 25. Kumar Ravi, District Magistrate said, "10,000 packets will be air-dropped. Packets weigh 5 kgs and contain flattened rice, jaggery, chana, candles and matchboxes. We seal them to avoid damage."

National Disaster Response Force National Disaster Response Force

Flood-hit locals of Bihar's Samastipur await Govt's help [Video]

Flood-hit locals of Bihar's Samastipur await Govt's help

Rural parts of Samastipur district in Bihar have been ravaged by flood. Disaster has crippled lives of villagers. "Everything is submerged in water, have not received any help," said a local. Many are reeling under the situation without food and shelter. Another local in distress said that the village is hopeful of getting help. 21 NDRF teams were deployed in Bihar for rescue and relief operations.

NDRF deploys 21, 16 teams in flood-affected areas of Assam, Bihar respectively [Video]

NDRF deploys 21, 16 teams in flood-affected areas of Assam, Bihar respectively

National Disaster Response force Director General SN Pradhan informed about the deployment of NDRF teams in flood affected states including Assam and Bihar. Speaking to ANI, he said, "NDRF has deployed 122 teams in 20 states including 21 in Bihar and 16 in Assam. Currently, our focus is on Bihar and Assam where operations of rescue and relief are being carried out. He further continued, "Around 40,000 people have been evacuated in Assam and presence of stagnant water in Assam is huge. Out of 37, 26-30 villages are affected in some or the other way. In a way one can say there is widespread in Assam. I think that water will be stagnant in the affected areas for a while. Therefore, NDRF teams might have to stay there for over a week."

