Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara is a bittersweet farewell for fans | Oneindia News

Sushant Singh Rajput's final act in Dil Bechara has left his fans in tears.

The movie deals with contemplations on subjects that are considered dark: death and incompleteness, but suffuses it with a light heartedness, and it is an uneasy reminder of Sushant's own life.

His colleagues, Bhumi Pednekar, Tapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar and Sara Ali Khan among others, shared moving tributes for him.

#SushantSinghRajput #DilBechara #BhumiPednekar