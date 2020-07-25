Watch: 2 terrorists, including top Lashkar commander, killed in J&K encounter

Two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on July 25.

An encounter took place in Ranbir Garh, near Srinagar, when the Indian Army was carrying out a cordon and search operation.

Terrorists opened fire on the forces, leading to retaliation.

Two members of Pakistani terror group, Lashkar-e-Taiba, were killed in the gunfight, while at least one soldier was injured.

The neutralised terrorists include Ishfaq Rashid from the Sozieth village.

He was a top Lashkar commander, active since 2018.

The other was LeT member Aijaj Bhat, from Pulwama.

Commenting on the operation, Commanding Officer of Army's 10 Sector, Naresh Mishra, said that information regarding the terrorists had been received on the evening on July 24, following which the forces cordoned the area off.

When asked whether the operation was over, the officer said that an operation is never over.

Security forces are on high alert ahead of August 5, which marks one year since J&K's special status was revoked when the government diluted Article 370 of the Constitution.