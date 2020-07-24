Tear gas and explosions in Portland

Yuji Marutani Planning Director Watch "Tear gas and explosions as Black Lives Matter protests erupt in Portland" on YouTube https://t.co/fyFnhipKMA 2 hours ago

Simon Nicklin Tear gas and explosions as Black Lives Matter protests erupt in Portland https://t.co/6a41x9Gk88 via @YouTube This… https://t.co/ohgsevYL3a 1 hour ago

🌊 GoHilary 🌊 RT @Marissa_Jae : There are bubbles floating through the air as explosions (fireworks, tear gas, stun grenades) continue. The crowd has take… 8 minutes ago

Cathy St John Tear gas and explosions as Black Lives Matter protests erupt in Portland https://t.co/xG44sRYfgB via @YouTube 2 minutes ago