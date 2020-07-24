Tear gas and explosions in Portland

Cathy St John Tear gas and explosions as Black Lives Matter protests erupt in Portland https://t.co/xG44sRYfgB via @YouTube 2 minutes ago
🌊 GoHilary 🌊 RT @Marissa_Jae: There are bubbles floating through the air as explosions (fireworks, tear gas, stun grenades) continue. The crowd has take… 8 minutes ago
Web4ugroup Tear gas and explosions as Black Lives Matter protests erupt in Portland https://t.co/1x1NmGRef4 59 minutes ago
Simon Nicklin Tear gas and explosions as Black Lives Matter protests erupt in Portland https://t.co/6a41x9Gk88 via @YouTube
This… https://t.co/ohgsevYL3a 1 hour ago
Yuji Marutani Planning Director Watch "Tear gas and explosions as Black Lives Matter protests erupt in Portland" on YouTube
https://t.co/fyFnhipKMA 2 hours ago
Tear gas forms 'tornado' as clashes continue in PortlandProtests and clashes with police continued in Portland, Oregon on July 24.
Footage shows an abundance of tear gas forming into what was described by the filmer as a "tear gas tornado."
Protesters clash with police outside Portland's Justice CenterProtests have continued in Portland resulting in local police discharging significant amounts of tear gas.
Footage from July 22 shows many protesters retreat after a confrontation with..
Portland Protesters launch fireworks at federal courthouseAnti-racism protesters in Portland, Oregon launch fireworks at the federal courthouse in the city. The federal agents deployed by President Trump fire tear gas to try and disperse the crowds. Report by..