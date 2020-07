The EJ Tech Show: Asus ROG Phone 3 Hands-on | Fastest phone in the world!

In this episode, Sahil and Sohum share their thoughts on the new Asus ROG Phone 3, the company's ultimate gaming smartphone.

It packs in some high-end specs, including the latest Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and a 144Hz AMOLED screen.

Check out everything you need to know about the ROG Phone 3, only on The EJ Tech Show!