Scoring a Job Before it's Posted: Reaching Out to Hiring Managers is Key

In comparison continuing claims fell with roughly a million people able to get off unemployment, but it's still not easy to find a job right now.

IT ISCOMPETITIVE, BUT JOHNSTON SAYSIF YOUSEARCH IN THE "HIDDEN JOBMARKET" YOU'LL FIND BETTERSUCCESS."THE HIDDEN JOB MARKET, ARE ALLTHE JOBS THAT ARE UNADVERTISEDONLINE."AN EMPLOYER MAY BEPLANNING A PROMOTION OREXPANDING BUT HASN'T ANNOUNCEDTHAT YET... IF YOU CAN GET TOKNOWHIRING MANAGER BEFORE NEW JOBSPOST... YOU HAVE A BETTER CHANCEOF TOPPING THEIR LIST OFCANDIDATES.

SO HOW DO YOU SEARCHFOR A JOB IN THE HIDDEN JOBMARKET?"TIP NUMBER ONE IS TO UNDERSTANDWHAT YOUR OPTIONS ARE.

YOUREALLY NEED TO KNOW YOURTARGET COMPANIES.

WHO HIRESPEOPLE LIKE YOU FOR WORK THATYOU WANT TO DO." SHE SAYS CREATEA"TARGET LIST" OF THE COMPANIESYOU WANT TO WORK FOR AND FINDOUT WHO ARE THE HIRINGMANAGERS.

THEN MOVE ON TO TIPNUMBER TWO: SEE WHO IN YOUREXISTING NETWORK MAY KNOW ORHAVE CONNECTIONS TO THOSEMANAGERS OR SOMEONE IN THAT LISTOF COMPANIES."THE FINAL TIP WOULD BE DO NOTBE AFRAID OF BEING PROACTIVE INYOUR JOB SEARCH AND MAKINGCONTACT OR REACHING OUT ORGETTING AN INTRODUCTION TO AHIRING MANAGER AT YOUR DREAMCOMPANY OR COMPANIES ON YOURTARGET LIST.""IT ONLY TAKES ONE CONVERSATIONTO CHANGE THE ENTIRE TRAJECTORYOF YOUR JOB SEARCH."JOHNSTON PARTNERED WITH LINKEDINFOR A MORE IN- DEPTH COURSE ONNAVIGATING THE HIDDEN JOBMARKET... IT'S FREE TO LINKEDINMEMBERS.

