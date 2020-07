Health Headlines - 7-24-20

CDC has released new guidelines about when people with COVID-19 can go back to work and other activities.

In today's health headlines we talk about how fitness trackers may be able to identify signs of Coronavirus before it hits.

YOUR FITNESS TRACKER COULD SOONBECOME YOUR SICKNESS TRACKER.EARLY DATA SUGGSETING... THOSEWEARABLE DEVICES MIGHT BE ABLETODETECT CORONAVIRUS SYMPTOMSBEFORE THEY APPEAR.FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT ASHLEYSTROHMIER EXPLAINS HOW THEFITNESS INDUSTRY IS HOPING TOHELP CURB THE SPREAD.FITNESS TRACKERS COULD SOON PLAYA KEY ROLE IN THE FIGHT AGAINSTCOVID-19.RESEARCHERS AROUND THE WORLD ARERACING TO DISCOVER WHETHERGADGETS LIKE FITBIT ANDAPPLE WATCH CAN DETECT EARLYSTAGES OF CORONAVIRUS.BY MONITORING CHANGES IN HEARTRATE, BREATHING RATE ANDTEMPERATURE, THESE DEVICES MAYBE ABLETO FLAG THE ILLNESS DAYS BEFOREA USER STARTS SHOWING SYMPTOMS.ONE STUDY OUT OF STANFORDUNIVERSITY FOUND SMARTWATCHESIDENTIFIED EARLY SIGNS OFINFECTION IN 80 PERCENT OFCORONAVIRUS PATIENTS.0:31 - 0:45SNYDER SAYS: "TWO THIRDS OF THETIME, WE CAN TELL WHEN SOMEONE'SGETTING ILL BEFORE OR AT THETIMEOF SYMPTOMS. AND WE JUST THINKTHAT'S SUPER POWERFUL.

THATMEANS TWO THIRDS OF THE TIMEYOU CAN TELL PEOPLE TO STAYHOME.

DON'T GO OUT, INFECT OTHERPEOPLE." THE SPORTS WORLD ISALREADY GETTING BEHIND THEMOVEMENT.THE PGA TOUR PARTNERED WITHWHOOP TO PROVIDE SMART BANDS FORPLAYERS, CADDIES AND MEDIADURINGGOLF TOURNAMENTS...AND THE NBA IS TEAMING UP WITHTHE OURA RING TO KEEP PLAYERSSAFE AS THE BASKETBALL LEAGUERESTARTS IN ORLANDO.1:01 - 1:08RAI SAYS: "I THINK IT'S JUSTGIVEN EVERYONE MORE PEACE OFMIND AND MORE SAFETY TO BE ABLETO, YOUKNOW, LOOK AT THEIR APP EVERYMORNING AND KNOW HOW THEY'REDOING."FITBIT IS CONDUCTING ITS OWNSTUDY WITH 100,000 OF ITS USERS.THE GOAL IS TO ROLL OUT A NEWFEATURE TO HELP DETECTASYMPTOMATIC PATIENTS ANDULTIMATELYCONTROL THE SPREAD OF THE VIRUS.1:20 - 1:27HENEGHAN SAYS: "IDEALLY, WE'DLIKE TO TRY AND PUT THIS INTOSOME SORT OF PROGRAM OR FEATURETHATPEOPLE COULD USE TO ACTUALLYDETECT EARLY SIGNS OF COVID."1:28 - 1:37THE TECH COMPANIES STRESS THESEGADGETS ARE NOT MEDICALDEVICES... BUT CAN BE A POWERFULTOOL WHEN PAIRED WITH OTHERFORMS OF MITIGATION.ASHLEY STROHMIER, FOX NEWS.THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROLIS UPDATING ITS QUARANTINEGUIDELINES... FOR COVID-19PATIENTS.THE AGENCY NOW SAYS... PATIENTSWITH MILD TO MODERATE SYMPTOMSCAN COMEOUT OF ISOLATION AFTER 10DAYS... INSTEAD OF 14.THEY ALSO NO LONGER NEED ANEGATIVE TEST IN ORDER TO RETURNTO WORK .... OR OTHERACTIVITIES.THE CHANGE COMES..

AFTER STUDIESSHOW THE LARGE MAJORITY OF COVIDPATIENTS WERENO LONGER INFECTIOUS AFTER 10DAYS.THE C-D-C SAYS... THOSE WITHMORE SEVERE ILLNESS ... MAYNEED TO QUARANTINE