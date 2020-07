Grime artist Wiley dropped by management after anti-Semitism claims

Grime artist Wiley has been given a seven-day Twitter ban and was dropped byhis management company over accusations of anti-Semitism.

The musician wasgiven an hours-long ban after tweeting a stream of comments on Friday evening,but was back online by Saturday morning.

However, after he resumed tweeting,he was given a seven-day ban from the social media platform.