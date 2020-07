Olathe holds in-person graduation

THIS PANDEMIC HAS LEDTO MANY CANCELATIONSAND MISSED MEMORIES.BUT THIS MORNING SOMEOLATHE SENIORS WILL GETTHE CHANCE AT AGRADUATION.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER JORDAN BETTIS LIVE TO EXPLAIN HOWTHIS WILL LOOK A LITTLEDIFFERENT.GRADUATION FOR SOME ISTHE ONE EVENT A SENIORLOOKS FORWARD TO.BUT BECAUSE OF COVID-19, MANY HAVE GONEVIRTUAL BUT OLATHEPUBLIC SCHOOLS IS STILLGOING AHEAD WITH THEIRIN PERSON GRADUATION.LAST NIGHT THEY HADTHEIR FIRST ONE ANDTHEY WILL CONTINUE ALLWEEKEND LONG.THERE ARE CHAIRS SET UPFOR SENIORS TO SIT INTHAT ARE SIX FEET APART.THERE ARE CHAIRS SET UPFOR SENIORS TO SIT INTHAT ARE SIX FEET APART.GOOD NEWS, THERE IS ANEW VIDEO BOARD SOFAMILIES WHO ATTENDCAN SEE THEIR SENIORGRADUATEHOW WILL THIS ALL WORKTHOUGH?-SIX GUESTS PERSTUDENT, 21 GRADUATESBETWEEN THE FIVE HIGHSCHOOLS ALL WEEKENDLONG.-MASKS MUST BE WORN ATALL TIME WHEN MOVINGAROUND, CAN TAKE THEMOFF WHEN SEATED.-AFTER THE CEREMONY,NO CONGREGATING ONTHE FIELD.

DESIGNATEDAREAS FOR FAMILIES TOMEET.-Olathe North at 10 a.m.

AndOlathe South at 7:30 p.m.THE DISTRICT IS USINGTHE SLOGAN STAND UP,MASK UP AS A SIMPLEREMINDER ABOUT THEIRMASK PROCEDURE.IN OLATHE JORDAN BETTS41 ACTION NEWSTHANK YOU JORDAN WE'LLBE RIGHT BACK.