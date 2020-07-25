Delhi: 80% hospital beds unoccupied; CM inaugurates new facility | Covid

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal virtually inaugurated a new hospital in the national capital.

The new facility in Burari marks the addition of 450 beds to Delh's Covid bed count.

The capital has had over 1.28 lakh Covid cases so far, with over 3,700 deaths.

But the government has been stressing on the fact that positivity ratio, i.e.

Positive cases in relation to total tests conducted, has been reducing, while the mortality rate has also come down.

Present physically at the inauguration, Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain said that although the situation was improving, it wasn't the time to let the 'guard down'.

The point was reiterated by Kejriwal when he said that the war against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus was yet to be won.

Another sign of the improving situation in Delhi is the fact that around 80% of the hospital beds are unoccupied.

Last month, Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had warned that the city could see 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July.

The dire situation seems to have been averted with the concerted efforts of the Central as well as state administration.