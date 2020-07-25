Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Delhi: 80% hospital beds unoccupied; CM inaugurates new facility | Covid
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:09s - Published
Delhi: 80% hospital beds unoccupied; CM inaugurates new facility | Covid

Delhi: 80% hospital beds unoccupied; CM inaugurates new facility | Covid

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal virtually inaugurated a new hospital in the national capital.

The new facility in Burari marks the addition of 450 beds to Delh's Covid bed count.

The capital has had over 1.28 lakh Covid cases so far, with over 3,700 deaths.

But the government has been stressing on the fact that positivity ratio, i.e.

Positive cases in relation to total tests conducted, has been reducing, while the mortality rate has also come down.

Present physically at the inauguration, Delhi's health minister Satyendar Jain said that although the situation was improving, it wasn't the time to let the 'guard down'.

The point was reiterated by Kejriwal when he said that the war against the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus was yet to be won.

Another sign of the improving situation in Delhi is the fact that around 80% of the hospital beds are unoccupied.

Last month, Delhi deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had warned that the city could see 5.5 lakh cases by the end of July.

The dire situation seems to have been averted with the concerted efforts of the Central as well as state administration.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Delhi gets additional 450 Covid beds with partial opening of Burari hospital

The Delhi government on Saturday augmented the total number of beds in Covid hospitals here by 450...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

kevin_global

Sanjeev_Kumar @bakasurisreal Delhi's healthcare not great. But majority of Hospital beds and a lot of ICU beds & ventilators incl… https://t.co/L7ajUhrgwB 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Indonesian Defence Minister in India, inspects Guard of Honour at Delhi's South Block [Video]

Indonesian Defence Minister in India, inspects Guard of Honour at Delhi's South Block

Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto arrived in New Delhi on July 27. Prabowo Subianto was received by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Indonesian Defence Minister inspected Guard of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:15Published
Coronavirus: India's tally soars past 14 Lakh, nearly 50,000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: India's tally soars past 14 Lakh, nearly 50,000 cases in 24 hours | Oneindia News

The number of coronavirus cases in India passed 14 lakh after a record spike of 49,931 fresh infections in the last 24 hours according to the Union Health Ministry. While 708 COVID-19 patients have..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:12Published
COVID-19: Delhi's recovery rate is 88% today, informs CM Kejriwal [Video]

COVID-19: Delhi's recovery rate is 88% today, informs CM Kejriwal

While addressing a press conference in the national capital on July 27, the Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal spoke on COVID situation in Delhi. He said, "There is improvement in COVID situation..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:32Published