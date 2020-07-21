Scuba diver off Florida swims in stormy seas while sharks circle beneath his feet
Scuba diver off Florida swims in stormy seas while sharks circle beneath his feet
A diver swimming off the coast of Florida caught a doubly terrifying scene, as a storm raged overhead while a swarm of lemon sharks swam beneath his feet.
|0
shares
|ShareTweetSavePostSend
A diver swimming off the coast of Florida caught a doubly terrifying scene, as a storm raged overhead while a swarm of lemon sharks swam beneath his feet.
The spooky scene was filmed on July 12 by a diver who posts similar content to his Instagram page @yaronb17.