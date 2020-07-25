Global  
 

MACC postpones football season until October 1st
Video Credit: WXXV - Published
MACC postpones football season until October 1st

MACC postpones football season until October 1st

There’s an exception to the rule in the world of junior college football, where the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges is still going forward with a fall schedule.

- there's an exception to the - rule, in the world of junior- college football... where the - mississippi - association of community- colleges... is still going- forward with a fall schedule.

- this afternoon... the m-a-c-c - announced its decision to start- its football season, on october- 1st... despite the n-j- - c-double-a's previous - decision... to postpone all - close-contact fall sports...- until the spring semester.- this adjusted plan of action- calls for a six-game, division-- only schedule... that will- conclude, with a normal playoff- earlier this month... the m-a-- c-c abstained from making its - vote, on the n-j-c-double-a's - ruling... before coming to a- conclusion of its own.- other fall sports like soccer - and volleyball will - still be moved to the spring...- and winter sports like- basketball... - will start,




