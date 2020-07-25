Lawsuit for worker injured in FW Public works project

Stoppers.

The wife of a worker severely injured in fort wayne's largest pubic works project is looking for her day in court.

The family filing a lawsuit against the contractor of the project.they say an explosion causing severe brain damage to tyler thompkins could have been prevented.fox 55's chris mullooly joins us live in fort wayne.so chris... how did the injury happen?hunter... thompkins was working here..

But 200 feet below ground.this is near the site of the deep rock tunnel project.the lawsuit claims an explosion severely injuring thompkinsn could have been prevented... and hopes to bring peace to a familys mind it was a catastrophic brain injurythis is tyler thompkins...lying on an indiannapolis hospital bed...strapped to tubes and medical supplies across his body.all from an explosion on what was supposed to be a normal day at work.whatever job hes done tons and tons and is very familiar with trade tyler thompkins was working on this..

Fort wayne's deep rock tunnel project.its a 250 million dollar project... the largest in the history of fort wayne.his wife claire says tyler went to work on his usual overnight shift....when everything went wrong.he can't really doanything on his own hes re learning how to swollow sit up attention span hes got to relearn everythingthe familys attorney robert boughter says the 'accident' was easily preventablethey coulda designed the machine and controller that would have controlled the buildup of pressurized slurryslurry is a mixture used in the tunnel project...200 feet underground the pressure created a huge explosion...broughter says the company involved with the project... could have fixed thatdanger that was ofreseabbele to the defendant to the manufacturer and electrical engineerits left the family of five torn apart.

With three young kids... claire thompkins says tyler is doing better... but they have a long way to go...and hope the lawsuit can help their family and others before it gets to where tyler is now.the other purpsoe of the lawsuit is to change behavior and no other worker has this type of fate inthe future this all comes they say from defects in the design and manufacturing of the tunnel boring machinea shambaugh spokesperson sent the following -- we at shambaugh share our sincere sympathy for mr. tompkins and his extended family.

That said, as this is now a matter of ongoing litigation,