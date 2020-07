Country music start set to hit the drive-in screen this weekend

Community.

"blake shelton" will take the big screen at the "moonlite drive-in theater".

It's part of the "encore drive-in nights" series.

The show is set for tomorrow night!

Special guests include "gwen stefani" and "trace adkins".

Again... it will be at the moonlite drive-in theater..

Which is located in north terre haute..

You can still get tickets for the concert... on ticketmaster.

We have a link to that on your website..