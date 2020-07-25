Moss Point man and woman charged in burglaries in Escatawpa

|
- - a moss point man and woman have- been charged in burglaries that- occured earlier this month in - the esca-taw-pa area.
- 42-year-old larry adams is- charged with one count of - residential - burglary and another count for- commercial burglary.
34-- year old anita byrd is charged- with one count of felony- possession of stolen property.- jackson county sheriff mike - ezell says, deputies and- invesitgators recovered - numerous stolen items, includin- a 4-wheeler.- both suspects are currently on- probation through the - mississippi department of - corrections on unrelated- charges.
Bond for adams is set- at 250-thousand dollars, while- - - - byrd's is 50-thousand
|
|
