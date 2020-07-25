Volunteers needed to help transport veterans to doctor visits

Drivers are needed in clay county,indiana to take veterans to their doctors appointments.

A local coordinator tell us there is one vehicle cleared for volunteers to use.

So, you do not have to use for own car.

The veterans service officer of clay county tells us this is an important service.

"it would be patriotic and it would help out your local veterans in your area.

Most people, i think would like to do that."

If you're interested in volunteering... you'll need to fill out an application.

You'll also have to get a background check and be cleared by