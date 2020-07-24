CDC Releases Updated Guidelines For Schools

WAAY 31's Ashley Carter talked to a parent and a student in those districts about the new guidelines and why they believe re-opening schools is the best thing.

Is the best thing to do.

Ashley?

Both families i spoke to today agreed with the cdc's new recommendations explicitly stating traditional in person classes is important.

They expect schools to take extra safety measures and said kids belong in the classroom next month.

Heather wells kiel, parent: "my kids are ecstatic about going back, i am happy about going back."

Heather wells kiel's two children go to school in athens.

They will both return to the classroom next month.

She's confident in the districts reopening plan....which includes children, teachers and faculty wearing masks....and limiting activities to small groups will help keep students safe.

Heather wells kiel, parent: "absolute 100% confidence in athens city schools that they will take every measure possible to keep my children safe and to keep the teachers safe.

I have no doubt they are going to do what they have to do."

Overnight, the centers for disease control released new recommendations and guidelines.

They go hand-in-hand with president trump's message that children are less likely to suffer severe symptoms from coronavirus.

The guidelines also warned keeping children out of school can cause social, emotional and behavioral problems for children.

Other guidelines included mitigation measures, parent checklists, social distancing and keeping students in the same classroom all day.

One student i spoke to says she doesn't mind the extra safety measures she'll have to take...she just wants school back open tasha nave, limestone co.

Student: "i don't care what they have to do, what they have to do for me to just see my friends and my teachers again."

The cdc also recommends school leaders keep in constant communication with local health officials throughout the school year...and they say schools should make plans to have virtual learning in place if a school has to close due to a coronavirus outbreak.

In limestone co ashley c waay 31 news