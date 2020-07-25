Equine Therapy funding for VA

The v-a could soon get more c1 3 for equine therapy for disabled veterans.

The house of representatives passed a bill today including an amendment from congressman andy barr to increase funding for equine therapy by $5 million.

Central kentucky riding for hope...a non-profit based at the horse park for 40 years now...says that funding would help equine therapy programs continue offering services because they often charge much less than it takes to keep their barns open.

1:40-1:46 pat kline, exec director central ky riding for hope: by doing this he's absolutely giving them more opportunity to rejoin their community and reengage.

The group says equine therapy is helpful for people of all ages with all different types of disabilities...physic al...mental...and emotional.

The bill goes to the senate for approval next.

