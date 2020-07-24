Global  
 

Post settles lawsuit with teen
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Post settles lawsuit with teen
story at 5:30p
0
C1 3 last year...has settled his lawsuit against the washington post.

Remember this video?

Nick sandmann and his classmates went viral as people accused them of mistreating native american elder nathan phillips.

But then longer videos came out and a third-party investigation the catholic diocese of covington paid for...found the students didn't make any offensive comments.

Sandmann's family sued the washington post and other media outlets soon after the viral videos emerged...saying they defamed him.

Today...sandmann announced he turned 18 and the washington post settled...but he didn't say for how much.

C-n-n also settled its lawsuite with sandmann last year...but the teen still has cases against several other outlets.

####




