GOP Convention Cancelled
Video Credit: KIMT
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the g-o-p convention in Florida

Coronavirus the coronavirus pandemic has forced the cancellation of the g?

"*o?

"*p convention in flor* by order of president trump.

As the cancellation comes amidst an election year ?

"* what's next?

Live kimt news 3's alex jirgens has the details.

He joins us live amy ?

"* the convention was originally slated to be held in charlotte north carolina ?

*- but was then moved to jacksonville florida last month ?

"* because the state's government expressed concerns about crowd sizes due to the pandemic.

Yesterday ?

"* president trump announced the in?

"*person convention would be scrapped ?

"* out of public health concerns.

Here at the cerro gordo county g?

"*o?

"*p victory office ?

"* chairwoman barb hovland is informing voters and getting ready for the election ?

"* which is onlya little more than 3 months away.

Hovland has heard from both sides regarding the "there's some people that ran for the first time, they were really excited to be a national delegate, and now they're not able to go.

There are some that are disappointed, other people say he did the right thing.

Health is the most important thing for americans right now."

Despite the cancellation of the in?

"* person convention ?*- some aspects of it will go forward ?

"* including virtual meetings and rallies ?

"* and te president's nomination speech.

In addition ?

"* official business meetings will go on as planned in charlotte.

Thank you alex.

The cancellation comes as the u?

"*s surpasses 4 million known cases of the




