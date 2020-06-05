Global  
 

Lebron speaks out
Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
Lebron speaks out
about Breonna Taylor.. story at 5p
N-b-a superstar lebron james opened his postgame news conference last night calling for the louisville police officers who shot and killed breonna taylor to be arrested.

Taylor's death during a no-knock search warrant has become part of the black lives matter movement.

James talked about taylor and racism in america.

It's fortunate that we had the video of george floyd to see it.

I mean is that what we need?

To see a video of breonna being killed to realize how bad the situation is?

James added that he doesn't like the word "movement" when people talk about the black lives matter movement because he says there hasn't been any movement for blacks in america.

