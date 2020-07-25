Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
Chile police trains dogs to detect COVID-19
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Chile police trains dogs to detect COVID-19
Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
3 minutes ago
Police in Chile are training dogs to detect those with the coronavirus.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Alabama
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Kylian Mbappé
Major League Baseball
Black Lives Matter
National Football League
Singapore
Texas
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Mariners
Elon Musk
2020 Atlantic
Hurricane Hanna
Astros
Tropical Storm Hanna
WORTH WATCHING
NASA Reveals Mission Facts About Mars Helicopter
Cohen arrives for home confinement after release
Fauci explains his flattened curve ball
Prince Harry and Meghan sue for invasion of privacy over pictures of son