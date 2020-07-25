Salvation Army hosting ‘Christmas in July’ fundraiser

- news 25's grace boyles will hav- more on the tripoli leaving - pascagoula at 5pm on fox and- 5:30 on nbc.- - the salvation army is having- their "christmas in july' - fundraiser.

- its an online event on facebook- the event started today and end- tomorrow at - 8am.- their donations are always lowe- in the summer and - considering the pandemic, the - need is more urgent now.- the salvation army has been on- the front lines of fighting - effects of covid-19 in our- community, on top of regular- ongoing social service programs- the event is hosted by the- - - - salvation army ms gulf coast, - and if you visit their facebook- page you will see the event - posted- and where you can donate.

- they serve six counties:- hancock, pearl river, harrison,- jackson, george and stone.- - coming up, there's still